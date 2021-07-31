Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a P/E ratio of 421.33 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

