Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Federal Signal updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.900 EPS.

FSS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

