Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSS. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 192,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

