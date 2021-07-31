Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 889,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.