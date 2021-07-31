Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $118.90

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and last traded at £101 ($131.96), with a volume of 238888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £101.30 ($132.35).

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,965.71 ($117.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,986.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

