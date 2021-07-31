Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on shares of Ferrovial and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.24.

FRRVY opened at $29.60 on Friday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

