Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GRFFF stock remained flat at $$1.18 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

