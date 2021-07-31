Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $149.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

