Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.01. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 136,206 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 102.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4659874 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

