Financial Comparison: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marchex $51.22 million 2.05 -$38.45 million ($0.36) -7.06

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for International Monetary Systems and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marchex has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 72.24%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Marchex -24.23% -21.63% -14.88%

Summary

Marchex beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

