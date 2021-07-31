Financial Review: Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) vs. Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Petrofac and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen 192.58% 12.20% 5.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petrofac and Deutsche Wohnen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac $4.08 billion 0.11 -$180.00 million $0.07 9.21 Deutsche Wohnen $956.71 million 23.33 $1.72 billion $4.72 13.14

Deutsche Wohnen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petrofac. Petrofac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Wohnen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Petrofac and Deutsche Wohnen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 1 8 1 0 2.00 Deutsche Wohnen 0 2 4 0 2.67

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats Petrofac on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The EPS segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering and full project delivery, as well as a range of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for onshore and offshore projects. The IES segment provides an integrated service for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements in projects, including upstream developments and related energy infrastructure projects. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.