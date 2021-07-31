Financial Survey: Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) & Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Extreme Networks has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Extreme Networks and Ezenia!’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $1.01 billion 1.37 -$126.85 million $0.29 37.97 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ezenia! has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extreme Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks 0.19% 123.54% 3.75% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Extreme Networks and Ezenia!, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extreme Networks currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.13%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc. delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Over 50,000 customers globally trust their end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

