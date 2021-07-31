FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,138 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FireEye were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

