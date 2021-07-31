First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 18.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

