First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.890-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FR stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

