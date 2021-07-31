First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.