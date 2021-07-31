First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,126.19.

AMZN stock traded down $272.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,459.65. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

