First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,932,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,836,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,872,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 80,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,657. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

