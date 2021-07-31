First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 10,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.72. 2,284,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $431.50. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

