First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$39.09 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$55.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

