First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$39.09 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$55.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

