First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on First National Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

First National Financial stock opened at C$46.11 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$31.36 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

