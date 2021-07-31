First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.