First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 201,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period.

Shares of FFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,110. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

