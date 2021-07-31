First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTGC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $23.98. 331,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

