First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 2.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group owned 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,118,000.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 814,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,738. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93.

