First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 16th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

FMY stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

