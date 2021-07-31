First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCEF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.