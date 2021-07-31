First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.
