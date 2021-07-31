First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

MYFW opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. On average, analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

