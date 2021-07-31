FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 6,733,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,313. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

