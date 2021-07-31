FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $190.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James cut FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.23. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $191.20.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

