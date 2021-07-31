FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FSV opened at $185.96 on Tuesday. FirstService has a one year low of $112.68 and a one year high of $191.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

