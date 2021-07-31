Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.32.

FISV opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

