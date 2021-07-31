Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

FSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

In related news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fisker by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,475,310 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Fisker by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Fisker by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

