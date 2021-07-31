Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

