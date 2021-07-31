Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Flexion Therapeutics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. On average, analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $5.93 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $296.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

