Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FLXT stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 43,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,957. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
