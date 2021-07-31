Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLXT stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 43,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,957. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

