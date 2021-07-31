Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 16,201 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.88 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

