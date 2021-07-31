Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

