Footballcoin (XFC) Price Hits $0.0103

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Footballcoin has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $523,444.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

