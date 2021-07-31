Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE F traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.95. 73,204,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,828,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

