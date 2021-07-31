Forterra plc (FORT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £690.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.15. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

