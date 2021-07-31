Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 40.27% from the company’s previous close.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.