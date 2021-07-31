Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $248.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 43.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.