Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.