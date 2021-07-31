Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

