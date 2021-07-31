Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 631,368 shares.The stock last traded at $156.91 and had previously closed at $153.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

