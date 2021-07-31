Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

