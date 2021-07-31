Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $193,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 89,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,419. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

