Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 10,522 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,955,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,828,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

