Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,383,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.79. 2,237,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

