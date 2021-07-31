Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $104.61. 218,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.22. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.62 and a 12 month high of $105.86.

